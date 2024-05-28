DuBOIS, Pa. — Emily Thomas, associate teaching professor of wildlife technology at Penn State DuBois, recently received the DuBois Educator of the Year Award and the University College Faculty Service Award.

The DuBois Educator of the Year Award, presented by the DuBois Educational Foundation, is given each year to recognize an outstanding full-time faculty or teaching staff member with at least one year of prior service at Penn State DuBois. Nominations for this award are sought throughout the academic year from the campus community and the winner is chosen based on the number and quality of the nominations received.

The University College Faculty Service Award is bestowed annually to a full-time University College faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in service to the campus, college, University, the discipline and profession, society as a representative of the University and the student body through advising and student affairs activities.

“Emily Thomas is an exemplary citizen who is dedicated to service to the campus, the University, her profession and the community,” said Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois. “She has consistently excelled in service at all levels. She is a gifted instructor who integrates teaching, research and service activates. She is a model faculty member and an outstanding citizen.”

Thomas, an alumna of Penn State DuBois, has served as a faculty member since 2012. During that time, she has impacted numerous students as a faculty adviser and has also assisted many students continuing their education after receiving their wildlife technology associate degree at DuBois by helping them transition into another related program to receive their bachelor’s degree.

Thomas has served as the adviser for the Penn State DuBois Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society since 2012. During this time, she helped guide the chapter through the charter process, becoming an official student chapter in 2014. She has also led numerous chapter members on service trips during spring break to the Everglades National Park in Florida. Thomas has also served as one of the co-advisers of the honors program at Penn State DuBois since 2015. She helped facilitate the development of the honors scholar program in 2018 and co-chairs the honors committee. She has also led students on educational emersion trips through the program, taking students to Hawaii in 2022 and Switzerland in 2023.

Her impact on the campus is not limited to students, as Thomas as served her fellow faculty members as a member of faculty congress since 2012, including a term as the chair in 2016, and as a member of the University Faculty Senate since 2021.

Thomas graduated summa cum laude from Penn State DuBois in 2007 with an associate degree in wildlife technology before transitioning to University Park where she again graduated summa cum laude in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science. She also earned her master’s degree from Penn State in 2011, also in wildlife and fisheries science.

Outside of the campus, Thomas volunteers her time to hold public demonstrations of bird bandings, which provide important opportunities for the public to see birds up close, learn about their natural histories and increase awareness of conservation concerns. Often times, as part of these demonstrations, Thomas involves current and former students to assist with the banding efforts.

“It is an absolute honor to have received both of these awards,” Thomas said. “Knowing that my teaching and service is having such a positive impact on our students, the DuBois campus, the University and the community, the fact that I would be nominated for and receive these awards is extremely fulfilling.”