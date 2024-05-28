Linda Lee Lancaster, 77, of DuBois passed away on May 23, 2024. There was a beautiful Flower Moon in the sky, and if you knew Linda at all, you appreciate how appropriate this is. Linda was born on March 25, 1947, in Somerset, PA, to C. C. and Claribel (Hileman) Lancaster. She graduated from high school in Somerset in 1964 …

