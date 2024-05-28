KERSEY – Workforce Solutions for North Central PA is excited to announce the launch of its Summer Manufacturing Camps, designed to ignite curiosity and foster a passion for manufacturing among young students.

These camps offer an unparalleled opportunity for students to engage with cutting-edge technology, develop hands-on skills and explore exciting career paths in the manufacturing industry.

About the Camps

The Summer Manufacturing Camps are tailored for middle and high school students who have an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The camps will provide a dynamic and interactive environment where students can:

Engage in Hands-On Projects: Participants will work on real-world manufacturing projects, gaining practical experience with tools, machinery and innovative technologies.

Learn from Industry Experts: Students will have the chance to learn from experienced professionals who are at the forefront of the manufacturing industry.

Explore Career Opportunities: The camps will introduce students to various manufacturing careers, helping them to understand the skills and education needed to succeed in this field.

Camp Details

Duration: Each camp session runs for one week, Monday through Thursday.

Dates: Workforce Solutions will be hosting two camps: Hardwood Manufacturing camp, from June 24 – June 27, and Stem into Manufacturing to be held July 15 – July 18.

Location: Hardwood manufacturing will be held at the Clearfield Career and Technology Center and Stem into Manufacturing will be held at Penn State DuBois Launch Box location.

Age Group: open to students in grades 6 th -12 th .

-12 . Cost: These camps are at no cost to the participants

How to Register

Registration is now open. Parents and guardians can sign up their students at https://cprechtl.wufoo.com/forms/z2dvs9s1sopqko/ (Stem into Manufacturing) and https://cprechtl.wufoo.com/forms/zvf9rvv0gch95o/ (Hardwood Manufacturing), or by contacting Colleen at cprechtl@ncwdb.org.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Why Manufacturing?

Manufacturing is a cornerstone of innovation and economic growth. It encompasses a wide-range of activities from design and production to quality control and logistics.

By participating in our Summer Manufacturing Camps, students will gain a deeper appreciation for the role of manufacturing in society and be inspired to consider future careers in this vital industry.

Workforce Solutions for North Central PA is dedicated to promoting education and career opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

Workforce Solutions works closely with local schools, businesses and community organizations to provide resources and programs that support the growth and development of the next generation of manufacturers.

Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. It’s an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program.

It’s funded in whole or in part by federal funds. Detailed information can be found at: https://www.workforcesolutionspa.com/categories/resources/pages/stevens-amendment.