Evan Scott “Dream” Weaver, 63, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. He was born in Punxsutawney on November 4, 1960, a son of the late William Raymond “Ray” Weaver and Norma Jean (Schneider) Weaver. Evan was a 1979 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He worked installing windows and doors for Burke & Sons for …

