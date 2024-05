Elda E. Wineberg, 100, of Big Run, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Mulberry Square, with her niece Bev at her side. She recently moved to Mulberry Square from her home in Big Run, where she had lived independently until the age of 100. She was born at home at the family farm near Pleasant Grove Church …

