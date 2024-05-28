Anthony “A” Stello, 93, of Cloe, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at his home. He was born January 27th, 1931, in Corbettown, PA, to parents Bruno and Catherine (Cosmano) Stello, who preceded him in death. “A” married the love of his life, Nancy (Hodgson) Stello, on July 26th, 1952. They enjoyed 54 loving years together. She preceded …

