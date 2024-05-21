The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) has announced the implementation of Operation Yellow Jacket in highway work zones in PennDOT’s District 2.

Operation Yellow Jacket is a joint initiative between PennDOT and PSP to increase safety within work zones for highway workers and the motoring public.

During the operation, troopers sit in PennDOT vehicles wearing PennDOT-issued hardhats and vests and conduct traffic enforcement for those speeding, tailgating or driving distracted.

If a trooper observes a violation, they communicate to another trooper in a marked PSP patrol unit to initiate a traffic stop.

The operation has been run within active PennDOT-staffed construction zones on interstates and other state highways. The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of work zone fatalities.

“Our goal is not to write tickets. Our goal is to prevent the violations that would warrant a ticket from happening in the first place,” Trooper Jake Rhymestine from PSP Troop G said.

“Those violations are what can cost people their lives. That is why we want the public to know that the State Police have a presence in work zones; to give them an extra incentive to slow down and use caution. It could save a life.”

State law requires drivers to slow down, turn on their headlights, and obey all posted speed limits and traffic patterns when driving through work zones.

Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods with HSN said, “Decreased speed limits, work zone signage, alternating traffic patterns, those all have a purpose and they are all designed with safety in mind.

“If drivers follow those posted speed limits and obey traffic control and traffic patterns, it helps to keep everyone safe on the highway. Safety is the most important goal and the biggest reason these enforcement efforts exist, not just for the highway workers, but for everyone driving through the work zones, as well.”

Distracted and aggressive driving are leading factors in work zones crashes. According to PennDOT data, in 2023 there were 1,216 work zone crashes, resulting in 22 fatalities. A total of 90 PennDOT personnel have died in the line of duty since 1970.

PennDOT District 2 Safety Press Officer Steve Harmic said, “Many of us take driving for granted. It’s such a normal part of daily life that we tend to forget the high level of responsibility that comes with driving and having a drivers license.

“You’re sending two tons of metal and plastic down a highway, sometimes at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour.

“That much weight traveling that fast can become incredibly dangerous if you’re not careful. We’re asking people to remember that every time they get behind the wheel they’re taking into their hands, not just their own life, but the lives of everyone in their vehicle, and the lives of everyone on the road around them, including people within these work zones. Getting to your destination five minutes sooner, or checking a text isn’t worth it.”

In addition to Operation Yellow Jacket, earlier this year, PennDOT and PSP began enforcement of the statewide Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program.

Previously referred to as Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement, the initial five-year pilot program was made permanent by Act 38 of 2023.

The program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits using electronic speed timing devices.

Work Zones that have speed safety cameras present and active will have unique, high-visibility signs in advance of the enforcement area, alerting drivers to the upcoming enforcement.

Registered owners receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and subsequent offenses. These violations are civil penalties only; no points are assessed to driver’s licenses.

Under the permanent program, there is a 15-day warning period beginning on the mail date of the first violation. If a driver is caught speeding through a work zone by Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras, they will not receive a second violation until 15 days after the mail date of their first violation.

This allows time for the warning to be delivered to the motorist to ensure they are aware of the program and change their driving behavior. Once the 15-day warning period has ended, multiple violations can be received on consecutive days and even on the same day.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.