DUBOIS — The #2 seed Clearfield Lady Bison faced off with the #3 seed Lady Owls of Bradford under the lights of Heindl Field on Monday night in the District 9 AAAA semifinals. In a game that started to feel eerily similar to the game the two teams played just last week, a 7-6 Clearfield win, the Lady Bison advanced to the finals against the top seeded St. Marys Lady Dutch with a 4-0 shut out victory.

In the first game, Clearfield jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after one inning and only managed three more runs over the next five innings, only to give up six runs in the final three innings, and needed to squelch some Bradford rallies late to escape with the win.

Megan Wisor threw a complete game shut out in her first career playoff start

In Monday’s game, Clearfield jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after one inning, but once again the bats went silent and Clearfield could only plate two more runs the rest of the game. When Bradford loaded the bases with only one out in the top of the sixth inning, it felt like deja vu all over again.

Mallory Craig then hit a ball to left center field that centerfielder Ruby Singleton ran down. The relay throw came in to shortstop Aevril Hayward, who after a moment of confusion, tossed the ball to third baseman San Campolong to complete a double play appeal of the runner leaving third too early while scoring.

Megan Wisor then got a three-up, three down seventh inning and completed her 6-hit, no walk, eight strike out, complete game shutout, giving the Lady Bison their 10th win of the year and their first playoff victory since the 2022 PIAA State Championship game.

The Lady Bison scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first. Singleton and Madi McBride led off with back-to-back walks. After a pair of fielder’s choice outs left runners at first and second, Campolong reached on an error at short to score Hayward, as Eve Siegel advanced to second. A single up the middle, only one of four by Clearfield in the game, scored Siegel for a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Siegel had an RBI single to right center to score Hayward, who had reached on an error and stole second.

The Lady Bison added another insurance run in the fifth. Hayward blooped a double between the second baseman and right fielder. Siegel then grounded out to advance Hayward to third. Campolong then drilled one off of Lady Owl pitcher Kalie Dixon’s shin that ended up being an out, but allowed Hayward to score.

Aevril Hayward, stealing second base here, scored three of the Lady Bison’s four runs in the 4-0 win

That extra run looked big as the Lady Owls threatened in the sixth.

The District 9 AAAA final against St. Marys (15-2) will be played on Memorial Day at a time to be determined.

Bradford 000 000 0 0 6 2

Clearfield 201 010 x 4 4 0

BRADFORD — 0

CF Kendyl Cruz 3000, 2B Sophie Cornelius 3010, P Kalie Dixon 3020, RF Mallory Craig 3000, 3B Bella Zandy 3010, C Alyssa Johnson 3000, LF Adilynn Brown 2000, PH M Gomez 1000, SS Kasey Poe 1000, SS J Wixson 1000, TOTALS 26 0 6 0.

E – Zandy, Poe.

CLEARFIELD — 4

CF Ruby Singleton 2000, LF Madi McBride 3000, SS Aevril Hayward 4310, RF Eve Siegel 3111, 3B Sam Campolong 3001, DP Alexus Green 2011, C Anna Twigg 2000, 2B Paige Houser 3010, 1B Haley Billotte 3000, P/flex Megan Wisor 000, TOTALS 25 4 4 3.

2B – Hayward. HBP – Green. SB – Hayward, Houser.

Pitching

Dixon (L) – 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 2 SO

Wisor (W) – 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/19 @ Central ppd. 0 – 0

3/21 BELLEFONTE ppd. 0 – 0

3/22 @ Central 7 – 13 0 – 1

3/25 BELLEFONTE 3 – 17 0 – 2

3/28 TYRONE 13 – 16 0 – 3

4/02 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 3

4/05 SOMERSET ppd. 0 – 3

4/09 HUNTINGDON 5 – 8 0 – 4

4/11 GREATER JOHNSTOWN ppd. 0 – 4

4/12 @ Forest Hills ppd. 0 – 4

4/16 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 6 – 2 1 – 4

4/18 ST. MARYS 0 – 12 1 – 5

4/19 DUBOIS ppd. 1 – 5

4/22 BELLWOOD-ANTIS 13 – 3 2 – 5

4/23 @ Penns Valley 10 – 15 2 – 6

4/24 @ Forest Hills 0 – 3 2 – 7

4/26 @ Bishop Carroll 12 – 1 3 – 7

4/30 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 10 3 – 8

5/01 @ Huntingdon 10 – 9, 10 inn. 4 – 8

5/03 GREATER JOHNSTOWN 14 – 0 5 – 8

5/06 SOMERSET ppd. 5 – 8

5/07 CENTRAL 7 – 6 6 – 8

5/08 SOMERSET 12 – 2 7 – 8

5/09 @ Bellefonte 5 – 11 7 – 9

5/13 @ Hollidaysburg 3 – 6 7 – 10

5/14 BRADFORD 7 – 6 8 – 10

5/15 @ Punxsutawney 1 – 4 8 – 11

5/16 DUBOIS 8 – 5 9 – 11

5/20 D9 AAAA Semifinal @ DuBois vs. Bradford 4 – 0 10 – 11

5/27 D9 AAAA Finals @ DuBois vs. St. Marys