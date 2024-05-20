The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first deer target match of the season Sunday, May 19, with 21 shooters in attendance.

Austin Sass of Olanta was the top gun in the Custom Class. Second-place ended in a tie between Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Jim Waltenbaugh of Apollo.

Winning the factory varmint class was Joe Lash of Hillsdale. Second went to Ed Rethi of Dixonville and in third was David Shaw of Curwensville.

The side group match was won by Alvin Lee of Duncansville. He fired a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 0.874″.

Pictured are Sass, Rethi, Shaw, Lash, Keefe, Waltenbaugh and Lee.