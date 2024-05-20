CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County the week of May 20. PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Base Repair:

Route 2036 (Powell Street) in the Village of Hawk Run. Monday, May 20. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 53 between the intersection of Route 322 in Decatur Township near Philipsburg and the Interstate 80 interchange at Kylertown. Monday, May 20, through Thursday, May 23. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Base repair is intended to repair fatigue cracked, potholed or distorted pavement sections and restore the structural integrity of the pavement. All distressed material within the area, including the material beneath the asphalt, is removed and replaced with sound material. The new material is then compacted before being overlayed with new asphalt. Base repair extends the service life of good and fair roads and provides a smooth, safe ride for motorists.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 219 between Route 3016 (Byers Road) in Burnside Borough and Route 3014 (Harmony Road) in Burnside Township. Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3016 between Burnside and New Washington boroughs. Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Route 2030 (Bigler Cutoff Road) in Bradford Township. Monday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 22. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2027 (Mineral Springs Road) between Bigler Cutoff Road in Bradford Township and Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) in Boggs Township. Tuesday, May 21. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2028 (Long Run Road) between Mineral Springs Road and Route 2049. Wednesday, May 22. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2024 (Dimeling Road/Old Erie Pike/Pleasant Hill Road) between Glen Richey Highway in Lawrence Township, and Route 322 in Decatur Township. Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Vegetation Management

Route 53 between Houtzdale and Osceola Mills boroughs. Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.

