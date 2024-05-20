Whether collecting forensic evidence that will bring poachers to justice, tracking down lost hikers or live-trapping black bears for research, Pennsylvania State Game Wardens have among the most unique, diverse and exciting careers in wildlife conservation.

This summer, youths ages 12 to 15 can experience some of it for themselves.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is holding one-day Junior Game Warden Camps across the Commonwealth, providing those who attend a structured, fun-filled day learning about the career of a Pennsylvania State Game Warden.

Campers will spend the day with game wardens, gaining insight into the job and the Game Commission’s mission of managing and protecting the state’s wildlife and habitats while promoting hunting and trapping.

Campers will join wardens in light physical fitness activities, confidence-building exercises and hands-on learning stations. Campers will learn about wildlife forensics and methods used by wardens to catch poachers and solve wildlife-related crimes.

Other activities will involve wildlife-capture techniques, woodland tracking and outdoor survival.

Unless noted, the camps begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Registration can be completed online. Registration is limited to those who have not attended a camp held previously.

The dates and locations for the camps are as follows: