Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.24/gallon while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon, a difference of $1.35/gallon

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

May 13, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 13, 2022: $4.58/g (U.S. Average: $4.44/g)

May 13, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 13, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 13, 2019: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2017: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 13, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 13, 2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

May 13, 2014: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.76/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.80/g.

Hagerstown – $3.65/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

York – $3.88/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.87/g.

“While pump prices haven’t exactly plummeted, we’ve seen the average price of gasoline drop in a majority of states over the last week as refineries finish maintenance and ramp up output of products like gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With gas prices now nearing a 10-cent drop to the high we saw a few weeks ago, the future looks good as we get closer to Memorial Day; price drops could potentially accelerate after last week’s jobs data shows the economy continues to cool off.

“While gas prices stand slightly above where they were last year, I expect most Americans will see prices fall before the holiday weekend, and I’m optimistic the trend could extend into June and beyond. I’m excited to say it does appear that for now, the worst is behind us.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.