RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) has played an integral role in curating a prosperous economy through comprehensive planning and investment in the six-county region over the past 60 years.

Utilizing a complex network of federal and state agencies and programs, North Central collaborates with public and private businesses, non-profits and individuals to stimulate stable economic development.

The commission supports regional economic stability with a range of services including business loans, training programs and assistance in expanding business operations into international markets.

“With a myriad of tools that are at our fingertips, we are committed to fostering the growth of businesses and communities within our region,” Jim Chorney, executive director of North Central said.

Recently, North Central and its partners embarked on a new initiative with the establishment of the Pressed Materials Strategy Development Consortium, which was supported through a $400,000 grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The consortium aims to position local companies in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties to be able to produce, commercialize and deploy technologies critical to entering new markets, such as electric vehicle production.

Johnny Williams, an engineering technologist at Penn State’s DuBois campus, will serve as the consortium’s Regional Innovation Officer and help oversee the project.

This initiative represents a dynamic collaboration between industry, scientific research and market needs, setting a course for the pressed materials industry to achieve global leadership within the next decade.

During fiscal year 2023, North Central secured more than $3 million through various federal and state programs, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) aiding regional projects.

The commission successfully closed four project loans accounting for $575,000, leveraging an additional $3.4 million in private investment and other funding.

This has not only retained 151 jobs but is also expected to create 12 new opportunities over the next three years.

While the loan department saw positive results in 2023, through June 30, 2023, the commission’s loan portfolio consisted of 168 active loans representing $18,291,703 in financing.

Those numbers have grown through 2024 to include 172 loans representing $19.9 million in financing and $12.299 million in outstanding principal.

“Our loan program has helped businesses, both for-profit and nonprofit, keep their doors open, grow and expand,” Chorney said.

The commission also reported growth in its workforce development initiatives, most notably through the WEDnetPA program, which as seen increased participation. This past year, 38 companies engaged in 33 contracts, providing extensive training to more than 1,000 employees.

As North Central looks to the future, it remains dedicated to continuing its mission of nurturing economic growth and resilience through innovative strategies and collaborative efforts.