CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers asks all Clearfield County residents to take time during this National Police Week to thank and recognize members of the local law enforcement community.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the surrounding calendar week each year was designated as National Police Week.

The Congressional declaration states that the purpose of this week is to “pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime.”

“It is truly an honor to work with the men and women of the law enforcement community in Clearfield County,” said Sayers. “I hear about and see the sacrifices these officers make to help protect our communities.

“They are the ‘thin blue line’ that stand ready, day or night, to hold back chaos and to fight against crime. I wholeheartedly appreciate the work that they do every day.”

Take some time this week to thank these officers for what they do each day to make local communities and Clearfield County a better place to live.