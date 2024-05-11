Wilma J. Wolfe, age 88 of Knox, passed away Wednesday evening, May 8, 2024, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville. Born April 29, 1936, in Emlenton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Teetsworth Sollinger. She married James Donald Wolfe and he preceded her in death in 1992. Wilma retired from Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she …

