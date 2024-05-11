Bobbie Jane (Crosby) Doane of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. She was born on November 24, 1954, to Robert H. and Betty June (Brownlee) Crosby in Brookville, PA. Bobbie graduated from Brookville Area High School and went on to work in the restaurant industry, holding …

The post Bobbie Jane (Crosby) Doane appeared first on exploreJefferson.