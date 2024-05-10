Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Brian J. Alger
|Bench Warrant
|Tammy L. Allen
|Bench Warrant
|Tiffany Bell
|Bench Warrant
|Lacey L. Casher
|Bench Warrant
|Jessica N. Catalano
|Bench Warrant
|Amanda D. Coder
|Bench Warrant
|Kathryn M. Cowder
|Bench Warrant
|Craig M. Cully
|Bench Warrant
|Codey L. Davidson
|Bench Warrant
|Brandon L. Davis
|Bench Warrant
|Alexia M. Dixon
|Bench Warrant
|Trisha L. Dixon
|Bench Warrant
|Jonas M. Giesey
|Bench Warrant
|Alisha A. Goodrow
|Bench Warrant
|Christopher B. Hanes
|Bench Warrant
|Ian C. Hoover
|Bench Warrant
|Kimberly S. Ibberson
|Bench Warrant
|Amber L. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Eric W. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Jason R. Jordan
|Bench Warrant
|Daniel N. Katz
|Bench Warrant
|Cole W. Kawa
|Bench Warrant
|Brenda L. Lewis
|Bench Warrant
|Toni M. Lewis
|Bench Warrant
|Amy Jo Logan
|Bench Warrant
|Tate J. Lowe
|Bench Warrant
|Gregory L. Martell Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Brian E. Mathews
|Bench Warrant
|Braedyn M. McCahan
|Bench Warrant
|Francis P. McCarren
|Bench Warrant
|Alyssa Jo McGarry
|Bench Warrant
|Kody J. McGary
|Bench Warrant
|Tiffany S. Miller
|Bench Warrant
|Thomas M. Moore II
|Bench Warrant
|Seth P. Reader
|Bench Warrant
|Bradley J. Ripple
|Bench Warrant
|Sylier D. Rothrock
|Bench Warrant
|Cheyenne G. Sacolic
|Bench Warrant
|Richard B. Schilling II
|Bench Warrant
|Dustin A. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Michael A. smith
|Bench Warrant
|Charles V. Strohmyer
|Bench Warrant
|Sarah E. Unrue
|Bench Warrant
|Jessie N. Watson
|Bench Warrant
|Ronald L. Weitoish
|Bench Warrant
|Michael A. Wells
|Bench Warrant
|Ryan J. Wells
|Bench Warrant
|Brenda L. Wingar
|Bench Warrant
|Cynthia J. Wissinger
|Bench Warrant