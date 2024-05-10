Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Brian J. Alger Bench Warrant Tammy L. Allen Bench Warrant Tiffany Bell Bench Warrant Lacey L. Casher Bench Warrant Jessica N. Catalano Bench Warrant Amanda D. Coder Bench Warrant Kathryn M. Cowder Bench Warrant Craig M. Cully Bench Warrant Codey L. Davidson Bench Warrant Brandon L. Davis Bench Warrant Alexia M. Dixon Bench Warrant Trisha L. Dixon Bench Warrant Jonas M. Giesey Bench Warrant Alisha A. Goodrow Bench Warrant Christopher B. Hanes Bench Warrant Ian C. Hoover Bench Warrant Kimberly S. Ibberson Bench Warrant Amber L. Johnson Bench Warrant Eric W. Johnson Bench Warrant Jason R. Jordan Bench Warrant Daniel N. Katz Bench Warrant Cole W. Kawa Bench Warrant Brenda L. Lewis Bench Warrant Toni M. Lewis Bench Warrant Amy Jo Logan Bench Warrant Tate J. Lowe Bench Warrant Gregory L. Martell Jr. Bench Warrant Brian E. Mathews Bench Warrant Braedyn M. McCahan Bench Warrant Francis P. McCarren Bench Warrant Alyssa Jo McGarry Bench Warrant Kody J. McGary Bench Warrant Tiffany S. Miller Bench Warrant Thomas M. Moore II Bench Warrant Seth P. Reader Bench Warrant Bradley J. Ripple Bench Warrant Sylier D. Rothrock Bench Warrant Cheyenne G. Sacolic Bench Warrant Richard B. Schilling II Bench Warrant Dustin A. Smith Bench Warrant Michael A. smith Bench Warrant Charles V. Strohmyer Bench Warrant Sarah E. Unrue Bench Warrant Jessie N. Watson Bench Warrant Ronald L. Weitoish Bench Warrant Michael A. Wells Bench Warrant Ryan J. Wells Bench Warrant Brenda L. Wingar Bench Warrant Cynthia J. Wissinger Bench Warrant