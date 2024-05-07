CLEARFIELD – Members from several area organizations gathered recently at the Clearfield VFW Post to celebrate the culmination of their joint project to renovate the Veterans Circle Monument area at Historic Crown Crest Cemetery.

HCCC President Gigi Gearhart introduced their Board of Directors and spoke briefly about the project, and their progress in restoring the previously neglected cemetery.

Led by Michael Sicks Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1785, joining the project were VFW Post 1785 Auxiliary, John Lewis Shade Post 6 of the American Legion and their Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion and Legion Riders, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 974, Joshua Sipes American Legion Post 505 and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 540.

Veterans Circle is a 2,250 square foot memorial area dedicated in 1939 consisting of a concrete sidewalk and octagonal slab, a stone and bronze memorial and flag poles for the American Flag and the six flags of the branches of the U.S. Military.

The paved area was lined with overgrown untended shrubs planted decades ago. All the shrubs were removed and the beds edged and prepared for planting.

Fourteen new Boxwood and Cypress shrubs were planted along with beds of red Flanders Field poppies. The area is accented with river stone.

A new solar flag pole light illuminates Old Glory and two new concrete benches were installed for those wishing to pause and reflect.

Gearhart concluded by describing the inaugural Wreaths Across America Project planned for Dec. 14 at Historic Crown Crest Cemetery.