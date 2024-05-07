Frank William Daugherty, 82, Sykesville, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024, at Penn Highlands of DuBois. He was born September 9, 1941, in Apollo, PA. He was a son of the late Paul Leland & Mary Irene (Held) Daugherty. He married Ella Mae (Kerr) Daugherty on August 19, 1960; she preceded him in death in 2021. He was in the …

