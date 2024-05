Sharon L. Snyder, a beloved wife, loving mother, and second mom to many, passed away on April 29, 2024, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. She was born on May 31, 1961, in Punxsutawney. Sharon was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her as she enjoyed showering everyone with love and always made sure to let […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sharon-l-snyder/