CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man charged with rape pleaded guilty to lesser charges during a special session of sentencing court Thursday.

Dakota James Glen Cupp, 26, was originally charged by DuBois City police with rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault forcible compulsion for an incident on Aug. 14 in DuBois.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted.

She told officers that she was at home with her roommate when they heard loud pounding on the door. When the roommate opened the door, it was Cupp and another known individual.

Cupp walked past the roommate, into the home and went upstairs to the victim’s room. He then closed the door behind him and locked it.

The victim stated that he told her they were going to have sex. She told him she didn’t want to have sex because she was tired and told him to leave.

Reportedly he told her, she was “going to have sex” with him and she was “going to do this!”

He reportedly forced her to undress and lay on the bed where he forced her to have intercourse.

The victim provided text messages between the two in which they discuss the assault. He apologized, saying he was drunk. During this conversation, he wrote “I didn’t mean to force myself on you. I am sorry.”

In an interview with authorities, Cupp claimed the sex was consensual. After being confronted with the text messages, he confessed to the crime, according to the report.

Cupp was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to 60 days to one year in jail with one year concurrent probation for one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

He must complete sex offender counseling and is to have no contact with the victim.

Although he was not designated to be a sexually-violent predator after an evaluation, he must still register with authorities under Megan’s Law.