CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Johnathan R. Barr, DuBois
- Leslie R. Bailor Jr., Clearfield
- Scott D. Bellomy Jr., Kylertown
- Stefon E. Bogacki, Reynoldsville
- Jesse B. Breeden, Madera
- Brion K. Brown, Osceola Mills
- Kyle Z. Cessna, Erie
- William M. Clark, DuBois
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Amanda D. Coder, DuBois
- Jeremiah R. Coder, DuBois
- Autumn M. Drott, DuBois
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Amanda L. Fields, Montoursville
- Douglas A. Fye, Grampian
- Kory M. Graw, DuBois
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- David R. Hallman, Frenchville
- Raymond M. Harris, Osceola Mills
- Cameron S. Hatfield, Madera
- Matthew D. Hays, Winburne
- Joel Hollies, DuBois
- Carly Johnson, Julian
- David F. Knepp, Mineral Springs
- Lynn S. Kovach, State College
- Colt M. Kramer, Philipsburg
- Kurt A. Lauver, Coalport
- Michael A. Little, Winburne
- Bradley S. Lloyd, Tyrone
- Silvino Lopez, West Virginia
- Edward L. Lupton Jr., Clearfield
- Michael S. Maines, Clearfield
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Ryan A. McBride, Irvona
- Sara R. Miller, DuBois
- Eric R. Mortimer, DuBois
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Robert L. Myers Jr., Altoona
- Erik S. Nicholson, Madera
- Diana L. Nowicki, State College
- Matthew B. Nupp Sr., DuBois
- Shawn M. Oshenic, Olanta
- Kristopher L. Owens, Curwensville
- Kamren W. Pierce, Altoona
- Ronald B. Porrin Jr., New Kensington
- Joseph C. Ralston III, Coalport
- Michael J. Reed, unknown
- Colby D. Smith, DuBois
- Kenneth D. Smith, Olanta
- Michael A. Smith, Houtzdale
- Patrick W. Smith, Houtzdale
- Virginia L. Stone, Smokerun
- Tyler J. Timko, Hyde
- Coty T. Trump, Philipsburg
- Michael S. Williams, DuBois
- Jimmie L. Witt Jr, DuBois
- Jason W. Witherite, Reynoldsville
- Rebecca L. Witherow, Winburne
- Kaithlyn N. Woodling, Lewistown