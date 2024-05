Evelyn J. Gresock, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Mahoning Riverside Manor with her family by her side. She was born April 18, 1933, to Anthony and Anna Rose (Bianco) Perry in Frostburg. Evelyn was a member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Margaret C. Bowles Society, and the […]

