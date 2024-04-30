RIDGWAY – The Pennsylvania Women’s, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be holding virtual public meetings throughout May to solicit feedback and suggestions on how to improve the program.

Meetings will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 3; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Participants can call 1-267-332-8737 to join.

To join the Microsoft Teams meetings, visit https://bit.ly/4cUKrn1. All sessions will be recorded. The meetings are subject to cancellation without notice.

In addition, comments will be taken by e-mail or postal mail. E-mail comments to ra-wicprogram@pa.gov or mail to Department of Health, Bureau of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), 625 Forster St., 7 West, Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120. For any questions, please call 717-783-1289.

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission administers the program through the six-county region with offices in Emporium, Ridgway, Clearfield, Coudersport, Bradford, DuBois, Shinglehouse, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Harrison Valley, Houtzdale, Kane, and Port Allegany.

The Pennsylvania WIC program is funded by the U.s. Department of Agriculture. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider.