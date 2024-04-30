HARRISBURG – Municipalities and private entities seeking to create or redevelop infrastructure related to streetscapes can seek assistance from the Office of Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) when applying for Multimodal Transportation Fund grants.

“I encourage applicants to share information about their projects with me, so I can advocate for funding when I’m in Harrisburg,” Kephart said.

“These are competitive grants that can be used for enhancing communities with lighting, sidewalk improvements, better-connected transportation assets, pedestrian safety initiatives and similar efforts.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority distributes Multimodal Transportation Fund grants to boost economic development and ensure a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to Pennsylvanians.

Applications are due July 31 for the current round of funding, which doesn’t require matching contributions, Kephart said.

“Grants ranging from $100,000 to $3 million are available, and I want to ensure as much of that money as possible is coming to Clearfield and Cambria counties,” he said.

Past projects receiving awards include:

• $309,989 to Philipsburg Borough for roadway reconstruction along Powder Magazine Road and Port Matilda Highway.

• $190,740 to Gulich Township for repaving three streets.

• $109,445 to Morris Township for repair and repaving of Cemetery Road.

• $190,250 to Westover Borough for street rehabilitation.

• $191,705 to Boggs Township for repaving Hilltop Road.

• $197,803 to Cooper Township for reconstruction of Firehouse Road.

Applicants who want more information about the program should call Kephart’s office in Clearfield at 814-765-0609.