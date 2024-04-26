DUBOIS – The mother/daughter team of Rita Gutowski and Mary Shaffer amused and informed a crowd of 79 members and guests, who gathered for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 16th Spring Luncheon.

Together Gutowski and Shaffer reviewed their combined 58 years of nursing experience at what is now Penn Highlands DuBois.

They traced the growth and change of the nursing experience, which coincided with the growth of medicine. Gutowski, a 1966 DuBois High School graduate, outlined the limited options for women at that time period.

Although being a member of the Future Teacher’s Club in high school, she chose to pursue nursing at the Jefferson College School of Nursing in Philadelphia.

There she experienced eight-hour days over 40 weeks and received her degree in three years. “I returned home without a job,” Gutowski recalled.

“I went to apply at DuBois Hospital and picked up an application to fill out. By the time I reached home, they called and asked me if I could start that night.

“I received $12.01 for that night’s work. I never did fill out an application until the 1985 merger that created DuBois Regional Medical Center.”

That one evening was the start of a 58-year career for Gutowski. Most of it was spent in charge of labor and delivery, postpartum and nursing babies.

A life-long learner, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and later became a certified pediatric nurse.

She also became a PALS (pediatric advanced life support) instructor. Gutowski outlined the changes over the years.

“When I started, there were two blood pressure machines in the entire hospital,” she said. “The hospital had a men’s side and a women’s side.

“There were no arrangements to help recovery at home after a patient was released and there was no hospice care helping to prepare a person for death.”

The relationship between doctors and nurses also changed.

“Nurses deferred to the doctors, even to carrying a doctors’ ashtray,” she said. “Things became more collegial as time passed.”

In her most dangerous experience, Gutowski broke up a problem between a knife-wielding man and a child.

“It was a varied and rewarding career,” she summed up. “I’ve done everything but the laundry, but sometimes I did that too.”

Gutowski’s daughter, Mary Shaffer, summarized the history of the hospital from its 1897 founding as Doctor’s Hospital through its merger with Maple Avenue Hospital to become DuBois Regional Medical Center to today’s Penn Highlands DuBois.

Shaffer graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1993 and received her nursing degree from IUP. She followed in her mother’s footsteps to work in nursing in DuBois for $17 an hour.

She continued to work in maternity, labor and delivery, nursing, articulated surgery and hypno-therapy. “Nursing is a calling not a career,” she said.

“You sacrifice holidays and work the night shifts to help patients.” Shafer lamented the “climate of litigation” that has evolved in medical care allowing medical personnel to be held liable for their actions.

“Thanks to mummy, I am where I would like to be, I know how to work hard, help others, raise children and have fun,” said Shaffer about her mother.

Society President Kathleen Clement was the mistress of ceremony for the luncheon held at Christ Lutheran Church. The luncheon was catered by Catering by Paulette.

Dick Castonguay gave an update on the society’s ongoing $38,300 capital campaign. The current total is $22,225.

Additional donations are being accepted for purchase of new equipment and furniture and make technology upgrades for the E. D. Reitz Museum, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Tax-deductible donations are still being accepted, and will be applied to the overall goal. The DuBois Area Historical Society is a 501(c)3 organization.

