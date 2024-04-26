CLEARFIELD – The Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, is accepting applications for the Clark Flegal Educational Loan Program.

This program offers financial assistance in the form of low-interest loans to students in the Clearfield area who are pursuing secondary education, including college, nursing school or technical school.

All students in the Clearfield may apply; however, preference will be given to active members of Trinity United Methodist Church, active members of other United Methodist Churches in the Clearfield area and students from the Clearfield area with immediate family who are members of Trinity United Methodist Church or another United Methodist Church in the Clearfield area.

Please e-mail clfdtrinityumc@gmail.com for full details on eligibility, repayment terms, requirements and the application form.

You may also call the church office at 814-765-9222 for more information. The deadline for submissions is May 15, 2024.