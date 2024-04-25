CURWENSVILLE – Nominees for the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) Golden Rule Lightkeeper Awards have been announced.

These awards are intended to recognize individuals in the community who have exemplified service above self to benefit others.

The Golden Rule Lightkeeper Award is the community’s highest level of recognition for deserving volunteers in categories including Youth Individual, Youth Group, Adult Individual, Adult Group and the Fabric of our Community Award.

An awards presentation is planned for Noon on April 26, 2024, at the Copper Cork Event Center at 512 Arnold Ave., in Clearfield.

Admission is $10 per person. Reservations can be made at www.mraaa.life or by contacting the agency at 814-765-2696 or dennisbiancuzzo@matureresources.life

Nominees are:

Youth –

Avah Dickson (Grinched by Avah)

Caisen Baldwin Shepler ( Hyde Fire Company)

Youth Group –

DuBois Community Homesteaders 4H.

Adult–

Dana Brady (Serendipity Horse Rescue)

Linda Hepfner (Habitat for Humanity)

Sherrie Surkovich (St. Francis, Clearfield Food Bank, Lifeline, Cancer Support Group)

Adult Group –

Bilger’s Rocks

Clearfield County Historical Society

Fabric of our Community –

Mary Kay Royer (Young People Who Care, St. Marys Catholic Church, Frenchville Picnic, Historical Society)

Phyllis Bauman (Mature Resources, Clearfield Historical Society and Trinity United Methodist Church)