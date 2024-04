Kimberlee A. Cordwell, 54, of Brookville died Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at her home following an illness. Born February 6, 1970, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Cordwell Sr. and Mary J. Barrus Cordwell. She was a graduate of Brockway High School and worked in Home Healthcare when her health permitted. In addition to her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kimberlee-a-cordwell/