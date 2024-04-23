HARRISBURG – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has reported that today’s presidential primary election in Pennsylvania ran efficiently and successfully, noting minimal reports of routine issues from voters across Pennsylvania.

“Dedicated and hard-working county election staff and poll workers across the Commonwealth have again conducted a free, fair, safe and secure election,” Schmidt said.

“Voters, whether voting by mail or in person at their polling places, also deserve recognition for casting their ballots and ensuring their voices are heard.”

Counties received nearly 896,000 mail ballot applications for the primary – more than 795,000 applications for no-excuse mail-in ballots and more than 100,000 applications for absentee ballots.

As of the 8 p.m. return deadline, counties had received more than 75 percent of those completed ballots.

Pennsylvanians also voted in person today at 9,163 polling places across all 67 counties. Final voter turnout numbers will be available in the coming weeks after all eligible votes have been counted.

Schmidt credited the Election Directors Training Team , which launched last year and conducted 23 trainings on 11 topics leading up to the primary, for assisting all county election administrators – both new and experienced – to help them better understand their responsibilities, primary deadlines and Election Code requirements.

“The Shapiro Administration has been committed to helping all election directors receive the interactive assistance they needed to administer a successful 2024 primary,” Schmidt said.

“Diligent efforts in these trainings by veteran election directors who selflessly shared their expertise and wisdom with newer election staff willing to learn, helped pave the way for today’s success.”

Department of State staff answered around 600 calls today via the Commonwealth’s voter hotline (1-877-VOTESPA).

Most callers had questions about their voter registration status, polling place location or mail ballot. That compared with more than 3,600 calls during the 2020 presidential primary.

As unofficial results become available from counties, they will be posted on the Department’s improved elections return Web site .

The site provides state-wide totals and county-by-county breakdowns of each race by votes cast in person on Primary Day, votes cast by mail ballot (mail-in and absentee combined) and votes cast by provisional ballot.