REYNOLDSVILLE – The Jeff Tech Student of the Month for April is Kyle Brigham. He is a junior in the new Electrical Construction Program.

Kyle’s sending school district is the Punxsutawney Area School District. Kyle is a member of CTSO (Career Technical Student Organization).

He also does volunteer work helping people with things they need done. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, playing football and hanging out with his friends.

In the future, Kyle plans to attend college to major in business so that one day he can build his own business.