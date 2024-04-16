CLEARFIELD – The St. Francis PTO is hosting its 10th annual Pony Trot 5K.

This year it is on Saturday, May 4, so it will be Star Wars themed. There will be prizes for best dressed, so bring your light sabor.

Registration is from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Registration on or before April 19 is $20 for individuals with a T-shirt, $15 for individuals without a T-shirt and $55 for families (three to six members of the same household) with T-shirts.

Registration after April 19 with no shirts included is $20 for individuals and $55 for families (three to six members of the same household).

There is a $3 up-charge for each tri-blend soft shirt and $2.50 upcharge for XXL adult shirt.

For more information, please visit https://www.stfrancisclearfield.org/.