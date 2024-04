Galen C. Brocious, 74, of Dora, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2024 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born December 31, 1949 to Nelson C. and Jane E. (Hepler) Brocious in Brookville. Galen started working at Rola Jensen until 1969 when he began his military service. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/galen-c-brocious/