CURWENSVILLE – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is in the process of designing the 2025 Lottery Calendar, and area business leaders are asked to help.

This year’s theme will feature a photo of a Clearfield County industry each month.

MRAAA requests area industry leaders send a photo of their business along with a brief bio. The MRAAA Advisory Council will work to select the photos that will appear in the main spread as well as on specific month pages.

Staff will additionally review photos to make sure they contribute to the well-being and economy of Clearfield County.

Submit photos to:

Mature Resources

Attn: Dennis Biancuzzo

600 Cooper Rd.

Curwensville, PA 16833

dbiancuzzo@matureresources.life

It is helpful if the calendar photo be taken in the month it illustrates. It’s also helpful if you note the month each photo was taken.

The submission deadline for the next calendar is April 19, 2024.

In addition, the agency is offering calendar sponsorship. The cost is $200 per month of advertising to 1,000 families throughout PA and beyond.

Calendars are each marked with a three-digit number, valid for every day of the year. Cash prizes are awarded each day, the amount of which is listed on the calendar for each date.

Winning numbers are determined by the first three-digits of the “PA Pick 3” evening number drawn at 7 p.m. every evening. Individuals may request a number if it is still available.

The cost is $27 per calendar, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Proceeds benefit the Mature Resources Centers for Active Living, which provide a variety of activities and social opportunities for seniors in their local communities.

To purchase calendars, call the MRAAA at 814-765-2696. Calendars may be picked up at locations in Clearfield and Curwensville. Checks should be made payable to MRAAA, and mailed to 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.

For more information, call 814-765-2696 or e-mail info@matureresources.life.