As heavy rains continue to fall across the state today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in District 2 is alerting drivers to several closures due to flooding.

Route 219 is closed in Clearfield County, just north of Burnside, at the intersection of 219 and 286 near Cush Junction Creek Road. A detour is in place routing traffic around the closure utilizing Route 286 to Route 240 in Indiana County, and back to 219 in Cambria County.

Additional closures currently in effect as of 6:00 PM, with new information highlighted in yellow, include:

Centre County:

Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) between the intersections of Howard Divide Road and Route 150 in Curtin and Liberty townships.

Route 2008 (Sinking Creek Road) between the intersections of Egg Hill Road and School Street in Potter and Gregg townships.

Route 3006 (Valley View Road, North Thompson St., Upper Coleville Road, Armagst Road, High Street) from the intersextion of Warner County Road in Spring Township to the intersection of Coleville Road in Spring Township.

Route 2012 (Penns Creek Road) in Penn Township between the intersections of First Alley and Paradise Road.

Clearfield County:

Route 53 in Irvona Borough between the intersections of Henry’s Road and Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road).

Route 219 in Burnside Township between the intersections of Solley Road and Rager Road.

Route 1003 (Mount Zion Road) in Lawrence Township between the intersections of 104 th Calvary Road and Route 322.

Calvary Road and Route 322. Route 3004 (Sylvis Road) in Burnside Township between the intersections of Route 219 and Line Road.

St. Lawrence Road between the intersections of Route 53 and Market Street in Irvona Borough and Becarria Township.

Route 3005 (Cherry Corner Road) in Greenwood Township between the intersections of Route 969 and Watts Road.

Juniata County:

Reopened: Route 1007 (Heister Valley Road) in Monroe Township between and the Snyder County line and Route 35.

Reopened: Route 3004 (Tuscarora Road) in Turbett Township between the intersections of Route 333 and Stouffer Road.

3005 (Chicken Plant Road/Nelson Road/Cedar Spring Road) from the intersection of Main Street in Walker Township, to the intersection of Route 75 in Walker Township.

Clinton County:

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) at the intersection of Fourth Street in Leidy Township.

Mifflin County:

Route 103 in Wayne Township between the intersection of Bridge Street and Sugar Ridge Road.

PennDOT will issue updates as needed throughout the day. It also cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

