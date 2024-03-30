CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- approved an intergovernmental agreement for talkgroups with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania/Pennsylvania State Police.
- approved paperwork for the third year of the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Fund Grant that will be utilized for training purposes.
- appointed Sierra Clark as treasurer and Autumn Bloom as secretary to the Children, Youth & Family Services Advisory Board.
- proclaimed March 13-23, 2024 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week.
- Proclaimed April 2024 as Volunteer Appreciation Month.
- proclaimed April 7-13, 2024 as National Library Week.
- proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
- approved the personnel report consisting of seven new hires and two employee leaves.
- approved the minutes of the March 12 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.