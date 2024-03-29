LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Bree Kelley was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year for the second straight season, as the conference announced their 2024 swimming postseason awards on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Bri Nellis) Last year, Kelley made history by becoming the first woman in the history of the PSAC to win a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/bree-kelley-earns-second-straight-psac-mens-swimming-coach-of-the-year-honor/