David Francis Schepis, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away March 23, 2024 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born on October 8, 1956 in Punxsutawney the son of the late Nicholas Schepis and Lois Jean (Crawford) Schepis. David was employed by Matson Lumber for 30 years. He was a simple but hardworking man. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-francis-schepis/