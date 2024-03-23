HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday, March 22, released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2024. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in February. This was the fifth consecutive month at 3.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point from its January rate, up […]

