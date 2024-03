DUBOIS, Pa. – Get ready to lace up your running shoes for the upcoming LION ROAR 5K. This fun run or walk event is set to take place on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. The race will start at 10:00 AM, with registration opening at 9:30 a.m. The start and finish line will be located at the Penn State DuBois PAW […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-lion-roar-5k-a-fun-run-or-walk-for-a-cause-set-for-april-6/