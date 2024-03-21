Don’t let burglars exploit the common entry points in your home. Learn about four vulnerable areas and steps you can take to reinforce your defenses.

Home security is a concern for every homeowner. One of the most pivotal aspects of safeguarding your sanctuary is understanding where your vulnerabilities lie. Homeowners can prevent most burglaries by addressing common entry points that opportunistic thieves often exploit. Read on to discover some of the most common entry points for burglars and learn how you can secure them.

Front Doors

The front door is an entryway intended for visitors, not potential intruders. However, its common usage can also make it a popular spot for vulnerabilities. Many front doors lack sturdy deadbolts, or homeowners forget to lock them. Thankfully, this entryway is one of the easiest places to enhance security. By reinforcing your door frame and upgrading your lock to a deadbolt—ideally, a smart one you can manage remotely—you can dramatically reduce the risk of a break-in.

Windows

Windows are a source of light and ventilation, but they can also be an opportunity for unwanted guests. Window locks are often flimsy, and intruders can quickly bypass them if the window is open or easy to unlock. Consider installing window reinforcements or bars, particularly on basement or ground-floor windows. Closing and locking windows before leaving your home provides a deterrent to potential burglars.

Garage Doors

Garage doors are another common entry point for burglars. The detached nature of garage doors can mean that weaknesses go unnoticed. On the positive side, there are security measures that can help you prevent a garage door break-in. Ensure your garage door has a deadbolt or padlock when not in use. Additionally, be alert to any unusual activity, as garages are points of interest for entry.

Backyard Entrances

Burglars often rely on the element of surprise, and concealed backyard entrances give them a chance to slip in and out undetected. Gates, fences and even the back door can be weak points. Well-lit pathways and locked gates can discourage attempts, as can trimming shrubbery to minimize hiding spots. A pair of strategically placed motion sensor lights ensures that a burglar can’t easily slink into your backyard unnoticed.

Burglars tend to exploit the path of least resistance. By shoring up the defenses of these common entry points, you’re protecting your property and sending a message to would-be intruders that your home is not an easy target.