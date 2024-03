DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Former Keystone graduate Natalie Bowser earned PSUAC (Penn State University Athletic Conference) Hitter of the Week honors on Tuesday, March 19. Bowser had an outstanding performance at the plate for Penn State DuBois this past week, going 9-for-12, including three doubles. Bowser crossed the plate four times herself and knocked in eight RBIs over four games, […]

