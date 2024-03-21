CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District is preparing to offer summer educational programs.

During Monday night’s school board committee meeting, the administration sought board approval to:

provide summer school for credit recovery at the junior-senior high school campus from June 10, 2024 through June 21, 2024.

operate the Behind the Wheel Driver Education Program during the 2024 summer.

provide summer academy opportunities for grades K-12 after the completion of the 2023-24 school year. The academy, which was started following COVID-19, combines learning with fun activities.

provide the elementary early start program for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 12-14.

provide the special education extended school year program during the week of July 8 and 15.

The board will vote on the administration’s program requests next week.