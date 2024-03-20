HARRISBURG – Veterans who proudly display their service through military license plates would receive free replacements when the plates wear out, under legislation passed by the Senate, said sponsor Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) .

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) waives replacement plate fees for standard and personalized vehicle plates that are no longer legible from a reasonable distance, but charges veterans to replace military registration plates.

Senate Bill 915 would require PennDOT to automatically reissue military registration plates to eliminate this hurdle for our veterans. If a military registration plate becomes illegible prior to the automatic reissuance, the replacement fee would be waived.

“I’m proud to sponsor this legislation that helps our veterans albeit in a small way,” Langerholc said. “They gave so much for our nation it’s time we give back to them.”

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.