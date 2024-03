Martin “Marty” Neal Huffman, 64, of Rochester Mills, died Friday, March 15, 2024, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1960, in Clarion, a son of Patricia M. (Hetrick) Huffman, who survives, and the late Harold C. Huffman. Martin was a 1978 graduate of the Redbank Valley High School. He furthered his education at the Hobart School […]

