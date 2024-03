Larry B. Marshall, 82, of Punxsutawney, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday March 15, 2024 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born July 15, 1941 to Lawrence V. and Elizabeth (Watson) Marshall in Marion Center. Larry attended the Countryside Baptist Church. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Computer Science. He retired […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/larry-b-marshall/