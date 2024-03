Joan P. Godak, age 85, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, March 15, 2024 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on November 16, 1938 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Wilson) Sherkosky. On February 2, 1957, she married Thomas J. Godak. He preceded her in death on […]

