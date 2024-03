Elizabeth “Ann” Dudek, 80, of Knoxdale, PA, and formerly of Burnside, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Ann was born on July 7, 1943 at the home of her grandparents, Alice and Don Patchin to Laura “Tink” Patchin. Ann was a graduate of the Purchase Line High School. In 1961, Ann married the late Howard “Spud” Wetzel […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/elizabeth-ann-dudek/