WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced $1.5 million for the Kiwanis Trail Sewer Extension project in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.

The Kiwanis Trail Sewer Extension Phase 3 project will provide sanitary sewer service to approximately 60 homes in the Kiwanis trail development on Red Oak Drive, Wild Cherry Drive, Old Woods Road, White Pine Road, Black Walnut Drive, Burnt Hemlock Drive, Kiwanis Trail and Beech Tree Drive.

“The Kiwanis Trail Sewer Extension project has been a long time in the making, and will provide necessary upgrades to the current lots and many future projects,” Thompson said.

“This has been the culmination of a lot of hard work by the local community, Sandy Township, along with support from state and federal stakeholders.”