HARRISBURG – Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group Inc., has announced that it will host an exclusive multi-market live prime-time telecast of a debate between the Republican Party candidates to become the Attorney General of Pennsylvania.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: Pennsylvania Attorney General Republican Debate” will take place on Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. EDT, at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg, Pa., and will be telecast and streamed throughout the state.

With the addition of broadcast partner, KDKA+-TV (Pittsburgh), the live debate will be available via broadcast or digital live stream to every Pennsylvania voter in every county of the state.

The one-hour debate will bring together potentially more than nine million viewers across Pennsylvania, and will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, KDKA+ in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (CW) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WYTV-DT2 (MY Network) in Youngstown, Ohio and WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie. (See table below for more information.)

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate.

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across Pennsylvania.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Dave Sunday and Craig Williams.

The primary election for Pennsylvania Attorney General is scheduled to take place on April 23. Voters must register to vote by April 8.

To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote.

For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit pacounts.com.

The Attorney General Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: